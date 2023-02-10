India's aviation safety improves, ranks 55 as per international body's audit

As the international civil aviation watchdog, the ICAO ensures that member states fulfil their obligation to improve the safety of civil aviation within their own jurisdictions.

India jumped from rank 112 to 55 in the oversight safety audit programme of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The improvement in rank came after the ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission in India submitted its final report. The mission was conducted in India between November 9 and November 16, 2022.

The Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) is based on eight critical elements (CE) of a safety oversight system, which are measured by a set of protocol questions (PQs). The eight critical areas of the audit are Primary Aviation Legislation and Civil Aviation Regulations (LEG), Civil Aviation Organization (ORG), Personnel Licensing and Training (PEL), Aircraft Operations (OPS), Airworthiness of Aircraft (AIR), Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation (AIG), Air Navigation Services (ANS), and Aerodromes and Ground Aids (AGA).

In the latest mission to India, out of 137 PQs, 101 PQs were now ‘satisfactory’. At the same time, just 35 PQs remained ‘not satisfactory’, additionally 1 PQ was not applicable to the report. The latest evaluation mission did not include Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation (AIG) and Air Navigation Services (ANS). Based on the above parameters, India scored an Effective Implementation (EI) rate of 85.65 percent.

Why is the audit conducted?

The Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme allows the ICAO to continuously monitor the safety obligations of its 187 member states. As the international civil aviation watchdog, the ICAO ensures that member states fulfil their obligation to improve the safety of civil aviation within their own jurisdictions. The audit also allows the ICAO to determine whether a country’s laws and provisions are adhering to international conventions and statutes. Through the audit, the organisation is able to ensure the countries are able to implement the ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), along with the necessary aviation safety procedures and best practices for civil aviation.