India’s airlines incurred loss of Rs 19,564 cr in 2020-21: Govt

The airlines and airports in India incurred an estimated loss of Rs 19,564 crore and Rs 5,116 crore, respectively, in 2020-21 due to severe disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, scheduled domestic flights were suspended in India from March 25, 2020, to May 24, 2020.