Indian tech startups raised $7.2 billion in January-March quarter, says Nasscom report

Indian tech startups has raised $7.2 billion in the January-March quarter of calendar year 2022, as per a report by Nasscom in association with PGA Labs. The number of deals closed in Q1 CY22 increased by 34 percent when compared to Q4 CY21, however, the percentage of funding in large funding rounds reduced from 68 percent to 58 percent in Q1 CY22, the report showed. Eighty-one percent of the funding activity was driven by early-stage and growth-stage deals.

The report also highlighted that enterprise tech and fintech were the top sectors in Q1 CY22 and large-ticket deals helped these sectors account for 41 percent of total funding. More than half, some 52 percent, of funding activity was driven by growth-stage companies. Some 58 percent of funding by deal size was in the ticket size of $100 million or above, as per the findings of the Tech Startup Investment Factbook.

Almost 72 percentof investments in fintech sector are in growth stage. Lending and collection received the highest funding which equates to $755 million. Tiger Global and Better Capital led the number of deals done in the sector. Neo Banking, Buy Now Pay Later, and Crypto and NFTs took the market by storm and got significant traction.

Meanwhile, the report claimed that total amount raised by enterprise tech sector in Q1CY22 is $1.7 billion which is 24 percent of total funds raised in Q1CY22. AI and SaaS based tech startups received the highest funding and was led by Sequoia Capital and Accel.

The first quarter also saw the entry of 15 new unicorns in the Indian tech startup ecosystem. Seven of these unicorns were from enterprise tech, fintech, SCM and logistics spaces. Mamaearth, a beauty and personal care brand, was the first to turn unicorn in 2022 with $52 million funding led by Sequoia Capital, said the report. LEAD School the first edtech unicorn of the year and is also the first school edtech player to get unicorn status. Meanwhile, Livspace became first unicorn from the Home furnishing space in Q1 CY22.

RetailTech continued to see good momentum with 8 percent of the total Q1 CY22 funding. E-commerce raised $588 million of the total funding. Dealshare and Udaan raised over $200 million each in Q1 CY22.