After China, India has the highest number of states (9) in the top 50 of the list, which includes Bihar (22nd spot), Uttar Pradesh (25th), Assam (28th), Rajasthan (32nd), Tamil Nadu (36th), Maharashtra (38th), Gujarat (48th), Punjab (50th) and Kerala (52nd).

Nine Indian states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab, are among the world’s top 50 regions that risk damage to their built environment, which refers to aspects of surroundings that are built by man to support human activity like homes and workplaces, due to climate change hazards, reveals a new report published on Monday.

According to the report, Asia leads the list of provinces that are at risk as more than half (114) of the top 200 regions in the list, with China and India as the major focus. It further revealed that around 80 percent of the top 50 most at-risk regions in 2050 are in China, the US and India.

After China, India has the highest number of states (9) in the top 50 of the list, which includes Bihar (22nd spot), Uttar Pradesh (25th), Assam (28th), Rajasthan (32nd), Tamil Nadu (36th), Maharashtra (38th), Gujarat (48th), Punjab (50th) and Kerala (52nd).

Cross Dependency Initiative (XDI), which is part of a group of companies committed to quantifying and communicating the costs of climate change, in its latest report shows the calculated physical climate risk to the built environment in more than 2,600 states and provinces around the world in 2050.

Also Read: Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces no new liquor shops to be opened in Madhya Pradesh

The report further said that Assam would see the maximum increase, more than 330 percent by 2050 as compared to 1990 in climate risk to the built environment. Highly developed and globally significant Asian economic hubs in the top 100 for damage risk include Beijing, Jakarta, Hồ Chí Minh City, Taiwan and Mumbai.

In China, at-risk states and provinces are concentrated in its eastern and southern regions. On the other hand, in the US, states such as California, Texas and Florida would be most affected.

Apart from China, the US and India, other countries with multiple provinces and states in the top 50 are Brazil, Pakistan and Indonesia. In Europe, high-ranking states encompass the cities of London, Milan, Munich and Venice.

The XDI Gross Domestic Climate Risk data compares states and provinces according to modelled projections of damage to buildings and properties from extreme weather and climate change such as flooding, forest fires, heatwave and sea level rise.

XDI added that entities not on the list shouldn’t be considered as “low risk” and said many states and provinces facing high risk from extreme weather climate change hazards are not at the top of ranking because of their low residential, commercial and industrial buildings.

(With input from PTI)