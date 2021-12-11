Indian Railways to introduce hostesses on these premium trains

The Indian Railways is planning on introducing hostesses and attendants, akin to those seen on flights, to several of its premium trains. Just like air hostesses, these attendants would be providing a level of service, comfort and passenger safety along with improved catering services to improve the popularity of trains. ‘Train hostesses’ are soon going to be a present feature on premium short-medium train routes, reported the Mint.

The decision to have attendants and hostesses aboard trains is part of the Indian Railways’ efforts to modernise train travel and to improve the passenger experience, a senior railway official told the Mint. It is expected that better service and customer satisfaction would lead to an increase in ticket sales and thus revenue.

The hostesses will be present on premium trains like Vande Bharat , Gatimaan and Tejas Express, though premium long-distance trains like the Rajdhani Express and Duronto Express will not have any attendants on board. The attendants will also be working during the daytime only and will not be conducting overnight services. The attendant crew will not be all-female but only those with experience in the hospitality sector will be recruited, the official added.

Indian Railways has been introducing several new changes and schemes in order to improve its existing services and increase its revenue. The rail service had suffered huge losses , to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore, during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the disruption of services during the pandemic, many railway services are being resumed only now. Recently, the Railway Board allowed food to be served on the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas and Gatiman trains.

At the same time schemes like the Bharat Gaurav, which will let private entities run trains based on theme circuits, are being enacted to liberalise the railway sector and also improve revenue streams for the Indian Railways.

Read Also | Railways begins process to invite private players in passenger train operations