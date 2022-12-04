Indian Navy Day 2022: Saluting the bravehearts who serve at the sea

Indian Navy Day also commemorates the launch of Operation Trident in the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971, when it sent three missile boats — Nirghat, Veer and Nipat — towards Pakistan’s Naval headquarters in Karachi at maximum speed.

India observes Navy Day on December 4 every year to recognise the role and achievements of the Indian Navy. It also commemorates the launch of Operation Trident in the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971. A number of events are organised by the Indian Navy to mark the day.

History

On December 3, 1971, Pakistan launched an offensive on Indian airbases during the India-Pakistan war. In response, the Indian Navy launched Operation Trident and sent three missile boats — Nirghat, Veer and Nipat — towards Pakistan’s Naval headquarters in Karachi at maximum speed. The attack was planned at night as Pakistan did not have the aircraft to carry out bombings in the dark. The Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels, including PNS Khaibar.

Many soldiers were killed in the devastating attack. The Navy sank a minesweeper, a destroyer, and an ammunition supply ship in the attack.

Significance

Navy Day is celebrated in India in recognition of the courageous attack in 1971. The Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam organises practical demonstrations to showcase the strength and skills of the naval submarines, ships, aircraft, and other forces. The celebrations start with a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial at RK Beach.