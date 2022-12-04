English
Homenews indian navy day 2022 saluting the bravehearts who serve at the sea 15320161.htm

Indian Navy Day 2022: Saluting the bravehearts who serve at the sea

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 4, 2022 8:50:22 AM IST (Published)

Indian Navy Day also commemorates the launch of Operation Trident in the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971, when it sent three missile boats — Nirghat, Veer and Nipat — towards Pakistan’s Naval headquarters in Karachi at maximum speed.

India observes Navy Day on December 4 every year to recognise the role and achievements of the Indian Navy. It also commemorates the launch of Operation Trident in the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971. A number of events are organised by the Indian Navy to mark the day.

History


On December 3, 1971, Pakistan launched an offensive on Indian airbases during the India-Pakistan war. In response, the Indian Navy launched Operation Trident and sent three missile boats — Nirghat, Veer and Nipat — towards Pakistan’s Naval headquarters in Karachi at maximum speed. The attack was planned at night as Pakistan did not have the aircraft to carry out bombings in the dark. The Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels, including PNS Khaibar.

Many soldiers were killed in the devastating attack. The Navy sank a minesweeper, a destroyer, and an ammunition supply ship in the attack.

Also read: International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2022: All you need to know

Significance

Navy Day is celebrated in India in recognition of the courageous attack in 1971. The Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam organises practical demonstrations to showcase the strength and skills of the naval submarines, ships, aircraft, and other forces. The celebrations start with a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial at RK Beach.

Also read: World Computer Literacy Day 2022: 10 cool keyboard tricks for you

Prior to the Navy Day, other events are organised, such as an open sea swimming competition. Visitors and school children are allowed to visit ships. Veteran sailor’s lunch, performances by the Naval Symphonic Orchestra, beating retreat, tattoo ceremonies, Indian Navy Inter School Quiz Competition and Navy Half Marathon are also organised as part of the celebrations. 

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
