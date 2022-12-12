Marine commandoes or Marcos are special forces of the Indian Navy comprising the toughest soldiers who undergo rigorous training to conduct swift and stealthy response in denied territories.

In a historic move, the Indian Navy has decided to allow women to be part of its elite special forces the Marine Commandos (Marcos). The historical move will allow women will serve as commandos in any of the three defence services, Hindustan Times reported quoting senior officials familiar with the matter.

“Women in the navy can now become marine commandos (Marcos) if they choose to and meet the criteria," the newspaper quoted an official as saying, who defined the decision as "truly a watershed in India's military history".

However, the official said that no one in the Navy is directly assigned to Special Forces units and they have to volunteer for it.

Both women officers and sailors who join the Navy as Agniveers next year will have the option to volunteer to become Marcos, another official said.

The Army, Navy and Air Force have Special Forces comprising the toughest soldiers who have to undergo rigorous training to be able to conduct a swift and stealthy response in denied territories. Until now, only men were allowed to be part of the Special Forces.

One of these Special Forces in the Navy is the Marine Commandos or Marcos.

Who are the Marcos?

The Indian Navy raised the Marcos in 1987. Initially, they were named the Indian Marine Special Forces (IMSF). However, in 1991, the Navy changed the name to “sabotage forces of the marines” – Marine Commando Force (MCF), who are also known as Marcos in short.

Earlier in 1954, a group of officers and foremen in the Indian Navy were trained by specialists from the Special Boat Service commando outfit of Great Britain for conducting special warfare at sea. This was done so that these officers could independently train combat swimmers as instructors.

In the coming years, two military units were formed. One was based in Mumbai to protect the interests of the Western fleet and the other was based in Visakhapatnam to serve the interests of the Eastern fleet. However, both these units did not perform sabotage missions. They were responsible for clearing the coast from barriers, performing underwater demolition work, and recovering sunken ships. Despite not being trained to undertake sabotage missions, combat swimmers were part of several acts of sabotage in East Pakistan.

In 1986, the Indian Navy started training a special unit to conduct special operations at sea, including surveillance in coastal areas and conducting anti-terrorist operations. The small naval unit, similar to the American Navy SEALs, comprised volunteers from among the divers and specialists in underwater demolition work. Some of them also received training and advanced training at the Navy SEAL’s training base in California.

What do Marcos do?

The Marcos are trained to carry out intense operations in the sea, air and on land. They are capable of conducting clandestine attacks against enemy warships, specialised diving operations, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, installations of offshore and other vital assets, and supporting naval operations.

Marcos operate under extreme secrecy and are capable of fighting terrorists in a maritime environment. They have even been deployed in Kashmir’s Wular lake area to take part in counterterror activities.

Marcos were part of Operation Tasha in 1991 on the Tamil Nadu coast where they restricted the movement of LTTE militants between Sri Lanka and India and stopped the smuggling of arms.

During the 1999 Kargil War, the Marcos assisted the Indian Army in carrying out covert operations.