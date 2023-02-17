Earlier, Supreme Court issued a notice to the CCI, seeking its reply on the plea by the breweries against the order alleging cartelisation. The breweries have been fighting against the penalty since 2021, when the regulator had slapped Rs 862 crore on them on charges of cartelisation.
In a major development for the Indian brewing industry, the Supreme Court has stayed the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) penalty of Rs 862 crore on United Breweries, Sab Miller, and Carlsberg imposed on alleged cartelisation. The apex court has also agreed to hear the plea filed by the breweries against the CCI penalty.
It is important to note that United Breweries alone was facing a penalty of Rs 752 crore. In December 2022, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had upheld the CCI order and directed the breweries to pay the amount.
The breweries have been claiming that there was no cartelisation among them and that the CCI order was based on incorrect and flawed assumptions. They had also claimed that the CCI had ignored the legal principles and precedents while passing the order.
First Published: Feb 17, 2023 5:35 PM IST
