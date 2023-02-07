Indian Army's 89 member medical team leaves for earthquake-hit Turkey

According to the army officials, Agra-based Army Field Hospital has despatched an 89-member medical team comprising critical care specialists.

The Indian Army, on Tuesday, mobilised a field hospital team to provide medical support to the earthquake-affected citizens of Turkey, in line with the government's decision to provide support to the country.

The earthquake on Monday killed more than 4,000 people and flattened thousands of buildings in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. The centre of the quake is believed to be in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo.

The team comprises Medical Specialists & is equipped with X-ray Machines, Ventilators, Oxygen Generation Plants, Cardiac Monitors & associated equipment, to establish a 30 bedded medical facility.

According to the army officials, Agra-based Army Field Hospital has despatched an 89-member medical team comprising critical care specialists. The contingent includes orthopaedic surgical teams, general surgical specialist teams and medical specialist teams among others.

On Monday, the Indian government decided to despatch search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, medical teams and relief materials immediately to Turkey following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country.

The first aircraft with the relief materials were sent on Monday night.

(With input from agencies)