Bharat Bandh over 'Agnipath' scheme: Over 500 trains cancelled, massive traffic jams at Delhi borders

Protests over the Agnipath scheme across the country have resulted in over 500 train services being affected while also causing major traffic jams in the National Capital.

Protests over the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces have resulted in over 500 train services being affected while also causing major traffic jams in Delhi. A lot of railway property has been damaged over the last one week or so. There have been protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Delhi and several other states as well. In Bihar, the internet shutdown has also happened in some districts. The police are monitoring social media activities very closely to see if any kind of protests is being mobilized through social media.

There has been a very heavy deployment of police at all Delhi borders now. Police are physically checking a lot of vehicles, prohibitory orders have been imposed to make sure that protesters don't gather here.

It has been understood that some protesters were put under preventive detention. In the Jantar Mantar area of central Delhi, the Congress Party is on a Satyagrah holding a dharna, demanding that the Agnipath scheme be rolled back. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also protesting.

The Defence Ministry is sending out a strong warning saying that there is no acceptance for any kind of violence or arson, and anyone who is applying for the Agnipath scheme will have to give an undertaking that they did not participate in any kind of violence or arson.

So the government is trying to allay concerns but definitely, the protesters are angry, and Bharat Bandh is being seen across the country.

