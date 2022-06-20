It's been nearly a week, but youth protests over the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces have only intensified. The Opposition, too, has jumped the gun and hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the scheme.

Blocked highways, sloganeering, and burned trains painted a picture of confusion and mayhem as incidents of violence and protests have been reported in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Under the Narendra Modi government's Agnipath scheme , youngsters between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be recruited in the Army, Navy and Air Force for a four-year period. 25 percent of the recruits will be retained for regular service. The upper age limit was raised to 23 years on Thursday amid widespread protests. Those recruited under the scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

Here are some reasons why protests have erupted across the country:

Service period: Protestors have said that their future remains insecure under the new scheme. There is no guarantee of being re-inducted into the armed forces for a longer term after the first four years. As per the scheme, only one in four people will become a permanent inductee.

No pension or retirement benefits: Agniveers will not be entitled to any kind pension or gratuity, nor will they be eligible for ex-servicemen contributory health scheme (ECHS), canteen stores department (CSD) facilities, ex-servicemen status, and other related benefits.

Unemployment: Protestors believe there is no job guarantee even though they will be trained for four year. Ministries and several state governments have announced offers for Agniveers but it does not seem to be enough to placate them.

No soldier spirit: Defence veterans are of the opinion that youth will lack the spirit a soldier because of the shorter duration of training involved in the scheme. Many believe that the scheme is only a way to cut pension bills.

Opposition is hitting out at the central government saying the decision was taken in haste. They are demanding the scheme be discussed in Parliament and with the youth of the country.

The government, however, is firm on its decision and said that there will be no rollback on the scheme. The BJP has asked its party MPs and MLAs to reach out the youth to quell the rumours and list the benefits of the scheme.