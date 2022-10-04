India vs South Africa 3rd T20I preview: Where to watch live, betting odds and possible XI

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini While India will be looking for a series clean sweep at Indore, the match at the Holkar Cricket Stadiums presents South Africa the chance to save some grace and end the series on a high. For the final T20I India could look to bring in leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal while South Africa could give chance to batsman Reeza Hendricks to strengthen its faltering top order.

India will look for a series clean sweep against South Africa when the two teams face each other in the third and the final T20I of the series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series by defeating South Africa at Guwahati on Sunday.

The match in Guwahati turned out to be a highs-coring affair as India posted their highest total against South Africa in the format as the team notched 237/3. Opener KL Rahul (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (61) hit blistering half-centuries and their efforts were backed by Virat Kohli (49*) and Indian captain Rohit Sharma (43). South Africa started slowly in the run chase but late in their innings opener Quinton de Kock (69*) and David Miller (106*) attacked the Indian bowlers as the visitors fell short by just 16 runs. The victory in Guwahati ensured that India bagged their first T20I series win against South Africa at home

Although India won the match in Guwahati, India's bowling woes were exposed once again. Left arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets in his first over of the spell but was punished for 62 runs in 4 overs. It was the first time that Arshdeep had conceded over 50 runs in his nascent T20I career. Harshal Patel was also ineffective as he leaked 45 runs from his quota of 4 overs without picking any wicket. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who won Player of the Series award against Australia, also proved expensive as he conceded 53 runs in his 4 overs.

Indian bowlers need to up the ante for the next match and for the upcoming World Cup.

With the fate of the series now sealed, India could be looking to rest some of its key players and test the players from the bench. From the squad, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj are yet to get a game in the series. Given that Chahal is part of India's World Cup squad he could get a chance to roll his arms over in Indore.

For the visitors, Indore present a chance to save some grace and deny India the taste of series clean sweep. If South Africa have to bounce back and win the final match of the series, the charge should come from their leader Temba Bavuma. The South Africa captain is yet to open his account in the series after being dismissed on 0 in the preceding two matches. Rilee Rossouw, who bats at no.3, has also lost his wicket on duck in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwhati. Misfiring Bavuma and Rossouw has meant that the Proteas middle-order has come under pressure. For the match in Indore South Africa could think of bringing in Reeza Hendricks. The batsman was in fine form in the absence of Bavuma, before he made way to the bench to accommodate the South African skipper in the playing XI. There is also a strong case of including fast bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius. Despite some issues with the batting, South Africa will draw confidence from David Miller's blistering unbeaten hundred and a steady fifty by opener Quinton de Kock.

Pitch

Just like Guwahati, International cricket returns to Indore after a gap of over two and a half years. The previous match was between India and Sri Lanka in January 2020. So expect a freshly laid track for this encounter.

Weather

According to Accuweather, the night temperature on Tuesday will be around 21° C. The sky will remain partly cloudy. There is no imminent threat of rain during the course of the match.

Possible XIs

India possible XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa possible XI

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje

