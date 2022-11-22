India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I latest updates: Black Caps win toss ask India to bowl

Catch the latest updates from the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand, where the Men in Blue are leading the series 1-0.

The Men in Blue will take on the Kiwis in the third and final T20 International at McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday. After the first match was a washout, Hardik Pandya led his men to a 65-run victory in the second ODI. Ahead of the third game, Black Caps’ captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out.

Both sides may choose to bench some players and let them rest and recuperate ahead of the ODI series that will follow. However, both sides will be aware that rains could play spoilsport.

In the second match, Suryakumar finished on 111 not out as India made 191-6 batting first in damp conditions. He hit seven sixes and 11 fours in a brilliant display of improvisational and conventional ball-striking that underlined his ranking as the world’s best T20 batsman.

Suryakumar reached his half century from 32 balls, then added his second 50 from only 17 deliveries as he took apart the New Zealand attack at the Bay Oval.

Toss in Napier has been delayed due to rain. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/wyZ5TEi9ao — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2022

#New Zealand has just one change. Kane Williamson misses out due to a medical condition and Mark Chapman will play in his place. For India, Harshal Patel to feature in place of Washington Sundar.

#New Zealand won the toss and have chosen to bat in the third T20I at Napier. Captain Tim Southee chose to bat as the wicket looks good for batting. Indian Captain Hardik Pandaya said that his side wanted to bowl first anyway

The toss has been delayed due to bad weather conditions

Here's the line-up for both teams:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner

India Squad: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Umran Malik