Indian textile exports hit all-time high of $44 billion last fiscal

The United States was India's biggest customer with a 27 percent share of textile and apparel export, while cotton textiles grabbed the largest share of the pie, accounting for 37 percent, or $17.2 billion, of the total.

India recorded its highest ever textiles and apparel exports tally at $44.4 billion in the 2021-22 financial year. This was a 41 percent increase over the the 2020-21 fiscal, and a 25 percent rise over the year before that, the government said in a press release on Tuesday.
Here are the highlights:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES

India is the third-largest textile exporter in the world after China and the European Union.
