India successfully tests Agni-V missile and social media is loving it

A fiery tail appeared in the sky for around three minutes in several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata. It was visible in Kirnahar, Bishnupur, Murshidabad and Ghatal at around 5.47 pm on Thursday, said reports. The light gradually disappeared from the sky
Succesful test fire of #Agni5 nuclear capable ballistic missile, off the coast of Odisha today is a game changer in long-range missile warfare.More lean and more mean, this is a significant addition that will boost India’s deterrence capabilities. Kudos to our scientists. 🚀 https://t.co/QoVkrciexP— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 15, 2022
Congratulations @DRDO_India for the successful launch of #Agni5Strength needs to be shown frequently for the sustainability of peace.Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/P9NRQ8eF2K— Geetha Kothapalli (@Geethak_MP) December 16, 2022
Historical milestone!India successfully test fires Agni- 5 intercontinental nuclear capable ballistic missile from Abdul Kalam Island. The missile will add great value to the defense and strengthen national security to a greater extent as it can travel 5400+ plus kilometres.— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) December 15, 2022
Congratulations to Team @DRDO_India for successfully carrying out the night trials of nuclear-capable ballistic missile #Agni5. This is another important step in the direction of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's clarion call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. pic.twitter.com/CewlFOodZi— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 16, 2022
Successful night trial of the Agni-5 ballistic missile. Validates new technologies & equipment on the missile & further strengthens India’s defence capabilities. Congratulations to the scientists & technicians on this remarkable achievement.@DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/n3VFe6zLsP— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 16, 2022
Is it Agni5 or something else? Bcz no official statement given by the govt , all are just speculating...🙁 ~ 😃#Agni5 #AgniVMissile #AgniV #DRDO #Agni5Missile pic.twitter.com/aROtSBOKBK— Ajay 🇮🇳 (@Ordinaryindian0) December 16, 2022
A ray of light in the sky @5:49 PM at #dhanbad . Maybe it's the sight of #Agni5 . We were confused and were having our own speculations about the object.🤣🤣#Agni5 #missile #India pic.twitter.com/wDI6P9czpo— Krrishanu (@Krrishanu07) December 15, 2022