India successfully tests Agni-V missile and social media is loving it

India successfully conducting night trials of the Agni-V nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Thursday. Agni-5 (or Agni-V) has the capability of striking targets beyond the range of 5,000 km with a high degree of accuracy.

Netizens lauded India for successfully conducting the night trial of Agni-V nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Thursday. On Thursday, India conducted tests of the missile to validate new technologies and equipment intended to make the missile lighter, ANI reported citing defence sources. The trials were also conducted to enhance the range of the Agni-V missile if required.

The move comes days after the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The Agni-5 project is expected to boost India’s nuclear deterrence against its neighbour China, which is known to have missiles such as Dongfeng-41 that have ranges between 12,000 and 15,000 km.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the tests would turn out to be a "game changer in long-range missile warfare".

"More lean and more mean, this is a significant addition that will boost India’s deterrence capabilities," he wrote on Twitter.

Succesful test fire of #Agni5 nuclear capable ballistic missile, off the coast of Odisha today is a game changer in long-range missile warfare. More lean and more mean, this is a significant addition that will boost India’s deterrence capabilities. Kudos to our scientists. 🚀 https://t.co/QoVkrciexP— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 15, 2022

Former MP from Andhra Pradesh Geetha Kothapalli said: "Strength needs to be shown frequently for the sustainability of peace."

Congratulations @DRDO_India for the successful launch of #Agni5 Strength needs to be shown frequently for the sustainability of peace.Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/P9NRQ8eF2K— Geetha Kothapalli (@Geethak_MP) December 16, 2022

Calling it a historical milestone, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Agni-5 missile would "add great value to the defense and strengthen national security to a greater extent".

Historical milestone! India successfully test fires Agni- 5 intercontinental nuclear capable ballistic missile from Abdul Kalam Island. The missile will add great value to the defense and strengthen national security to a greater extent as it can travel 5400+ plus kilometres.— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) December 15, 2022

Congratulating Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful night trial, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said it was another step in the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Congratulations to Team @DRDO_India for successfully carrying out the night trials of nuclear-capable ballistic missile #Agni5. This is another important step in the direction of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's clarion call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. pic.twitter.com/CewlFOodZi — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 16, 2022

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said the trails "further strengthens India’s defence capabilities".

Successful night trial of the Agni-5 ballistic missile. Validates new technologies & equipment on the missile & further strengthens India’s defence capabilities. Congratulations to the scientists & technicians on this remarkable achievement.@DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/n3VFe6zLsP — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 16, 2022

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai tweeted: "A big milestone in our defence readiness as India today successfully carried out the night trials of Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile which can hit targets beyond 5,000 kms. It has obviated the need for ICBM & validated new technologies and equipment on the missile."

One user congratulated and thanked the DRDO for successfully conducting the test and said, "New India becomes strong and brave".

Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) said India had tested the Agni-V missile, received 36 Rafale fighter jets and repulsed a Chinese attack in Arunachal Pradesh. "All within six days. This must be making the Communists very worried as well as annoyed," the user wrote.

Is it Agni-V missile or something else?

Meanwhile, a fiery tail appeared in the sky for around three minutes in several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata. It was visible in Kirnahar, Bishnupur, Murshidabad and Ghatal at around 5.47 pm on Thursday. The light gradually disappeared from the sky.

Soon social media was flooded with speculation of the strange light emanating from meteors, comets, and even unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

It was later revealed that the illumination in the sky was caused by the night trial of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Agni-V in the Bay of Bengal.

One user Ajay (@Ordinaryindian0) queried: “Is it Agni5 or something else?” The user wrote that since there was no official statement from the government, people were speculating about the strange illumination.

Another user shared the image of the ray of light in the sky that appeared at 5.49 pm at Dhanbad, and wrote: "Maybe it's the sight of #Agni5. We were confused and were having our own speculations about the object."

A ray of light in the sky @5:49 PM at #dhanbad . Maybe it's the sight of #Agni5 . We were confused and were having our own speculations about the object.🤣🤣#Agni5 #missile #India pic.twitter.com/wDI6P9czpo — Krrishanu (@Krrishanu07) December 15, 2022

Anupam Mishra (@Anupammishra777) tweeted: “A strange light was seen tonight into the sky from different parts of Bengal creating a buzz of an UFO. It may by Agni 5 missile.”

Another user SATWIK (@iSatwik) speculated that the light could be from a comet. “As soon I took the video it faded. It was super fast though,” he said.

