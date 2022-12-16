English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homenews

India successfully tests Agni-V missile and social media is loving it

India successfully tests Agni-V missile and social media is loving it

India successfully tests Agni-V missile and social media is loving it
Read Time
5 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 3:32:24 PM IST (Published)

A fiery tail appeared in the sky for around three minutes in several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata. It was visible in Kirnahar, Bishnupur, Murshidabad and Ghatal at around 5.47 pm on Thursday, said reports. The light gradually disappeared from the sky

India successfully conducting night trials of the Agni-V nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Thursday. Agni-5 (or Agni-V) has the capability of striking targets beyond the range of 5,000 km with a high degree of accuracy.

Recommended Articles

View All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read


Netizens lauded India for successfully conducting the night trial of Agni-V nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Thursday. On Thursday, India conducted tests of the missile to validate new technologies and equipment intended to make the missile lighter, ANI reported citing defence sources. The trials were also conducted to enhance the range of the Agni-V missile if required.
The move comes days after the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The Agni-5 project is expected to boost India’s nuclear deterrence against its neighbour China, which is known to have missiles such as Dongfeng-41 that have ranges between 12,000 and 15,000 km.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the tests would turn out to be a "game changer in long-range missile warfare".
"More lean and more mean, this is a significant addition that will boost India’s deterrence capabilities," he wrote on Twitter.
Former MP from Andhra Pradesh Geetha Kothapalli said: "Strength needs to be shown frequently for the sustainability of peace."
Calling it a historical milestone, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Agni-5 missile would "add great value to the defense and strengthen national security to a greater extent".
Congratulating Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful night trial, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said it was another step in the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said the trails "further strengthens India’s defence capabilities".
Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai tweeted: "A big milestone in our defence readiness as India today successfully carried out the night trials of Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile which can hit targets beyond 5,000 kms. It has obviated the need for ICBM & validated new technologies and equipment on the missile."
One user congratulated and thanked the DRDO for successfully conducting the test and said, "New India becomes strong and brave".
Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) said India had tested the Agni-V missile, received 36 Rafale fighter jets and repulsed a Chinese attack in Arunachal Pradesh. "All within six days. This must be making the Communists very worried as well as annoyed," the user wrote.
Is it Agni-V missile or something else?
Meanwhile, a fiery tail appeared in the sky for around three minutes in several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata. It was visible in Kirnahar, Bishnupur, Murshidabad and Ghatal at around 5.47 pm on Thursday. The light gradually disappeared from the sky.
Soon social media was flooded with speculation of the strange light emanating from meteors, comets, and even unidentified flying objects (UFOs).
It was later revealed that the illumination in the sky was caused by the night trial of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Agni-V in the Bay of Bengal.
One user Ajay (@Ordinaryindian0) queried: “Is it Agni5 or something else?” The user wrote that since there was no official statement from the government, people were speculating about the strange illumination.
Another user shared the image of the ray of light in the sky that appeared at 5.49 pm at Dhanbad, and wrote: "Maybe it's the sight of #Agni5. We were confused and were having our own speculations about the object."
Anupam Mishra (@Anupammishra777) tweeted: “A strange light was seen tonight into the sky from different parts of Bengal creating a buzz of an UFO. It may by Agni 5 missile.”
Another user SATWIK (@iSatwik) speculated that the light could be from a comet. “As soon I took the video it faded. It was super fast though,” he said.
Keywords: intercontinental ballistic missile, Agni-5, ballistic missile, meteors, comets, unidentified flying objects (UFOs)
Also read: Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Agni-VDRDO

Previous Article

Budget 2023: FM likely to include cervical cancer vaccine as part of national immunisation programme

Next Article

November PE, VC investments in India down 42% YoY in spite of steady monthly growth in 2022