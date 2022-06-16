India Post GDS results 2022 declared for two circles. Here’s how to check

Indian Post GDS results 2022 were announced for two circles – Assam and Uttarakhand – today. India Post released the names of the candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS).

Around 352 candidates were selected from the Uttarakhand circle, while 1,138 qualified from the Assam Post Circle, The Times of India reported.

Those who have applied for the post of GDS, Branch Post Master (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) can check if they have been shortlisted for the next round. Log in credentials are not required for candidates to check India Post GDS 2022 results.

Where to check

Applicants can check the India Post GDS 2022 results online by logging in to the official India Post website https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

The list of selected candidates with their registration number is available in the pdf format. For convenience, India Post GDS 2022 applicants can check their selection status directly on the links given below.

Candidates who applied for the Assam circle can check the pdf: https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/DocVerifyList_1/Assam_DVList_1.pdf

Those who applied for the Uttarakhand circle can check the status on https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/DocVerifyList_1/Uttarkhand_DVList1.pdf

How to check

Applicants can check the India Post GDS result 2022 online by following these steps:

Candidates need to log in to the official website of India Post https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/.

Go to the 'shortlisted candidate' tab and click on it.

Candidates will then have to select the circle for which they have applied (Assam or Uttarakhand).

On selecting the circle, the document with the list of shortlisted candidates will open and applicants can check their results.

Those who have been selected will have to verify their documents by the mentioned divisional head by end of June 2022. Candidates have been advised to go along with their relevant original documents for verification.

Results for the other circles are likely to be announced soon. Those who have applied from other circles have been asked to keep checking the official India Post website for further details.