India Post GDS results 2022 declared for two circles. Here’s how to check

Indian Post GDS results 2022 were announced for two circles – Assam and Uttarakhand – today. India Post released the names of the candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS).
Around 352 candidates were selected from the Uttarakhand circle, while 1,138 qualified from the Assam Post Circle, The Times of India reported.
Those who have applied for the post of GDS, Branch Post Master (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) can check if they have been shortlisted for the next round. Log in credentials are not required for candidates to check India Post GDS 2022 results.
Where to check
Applicants can check the India Post GDS 2022 results online by logging in to the official India Post website https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/.
The list of selected candidates with their registration number is available in the pdf format. For convenience, India Post GDS 2022 applicants can check their selection status directly on the links given below.
Candidates who applied for the Assam circle can check the pdf: https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/DocVerifyList_1/Assam_DVList_1.pdf
Those who applied for the Uttarakhand circle can check the status on https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/DocVerifyList_1/Uttarkhand_DVList1.pdf
How to check
Applicants can check the India Post GDS result 2022 online by following these steps:
Those who have been selected will have to verify their documents by the mentioned divisional head by end of June 2022. Candidates have been advised to go along with their relevant original documents for verification.
Results for the other circles are likely to be announced soon. Those who have applied from other circles have been asked to keep checking the official India Post website for further details.
