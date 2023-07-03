India outshines China in geopolitical landscape, says expert

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research shed light on India's positive standing in the geopolitical realm when compared to China. As India's potential becomes increasingly recognized, it presents a compelling proposition for global stakeholders seeking a stable and favourable environment for investment and collaboration.

The evolving geopolitical dynamics between India and China will continue to shape the investment landscape and international partnerships. As India strengthens its position and garners attention for its favourable geopolitical context, investors and stakeholders are keeping a close eye on the country's future trajectory, anticipating new opportunities and potential collaborations.

Yardeni's assessment aligns with the increasing concerns surrounding conducting business and manufacturing in China due to geopolitical considerations. Recent geopolitical events, such as Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States, have underscored a growing interest from countries like the United States to strengthen ties with India and reduce dependence on China.

“India looks quite good, and especially in a geopolitical context, where there is increasing concerns about doing business in China, manufacturing in China because of the geopolitical concerns as we just saw with Prime Minister Modi visiting the United States, the United States is reaching out to India, and they would like to partner more with India and less with China,” said Yardeni.

The shift in focus towards India in the geopolitical landscape signifies the recognition of its potential as a significant player in the global arena. Yardeni's remarks highlight the increasing relevance and prominence of India, as it offers a stable and favourable environment for international engagement.

While acknowledging China's economic might and global reach, Yardeni's evaluation emphasizes that India's geopolitical positioning presents unique opportunities. As countries navigate the complex global landscape, India's rise as a geopolitical player provides investors and businesses with an alternative avenue for growth and collaboration.

