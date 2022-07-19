India drops three spots on global ranking for mobile download speeds

India dropped three spots on Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index for median mobile download speed, going from 115 in May to 118 in June. The median mobile speeds for the country went from 14.28 Mbps in May to 14.00 Mbps in June.

On the median broadband download speed, India jumped up three spots from 75 in May to 72 in June. The speeds were noted at 47.86 Mbps and 48.11 Mbps respectively in both months.

For the month of June, Norway ranks first at 126.96 Mbps in the median mobile download speed index and Chile ranks first at 213.73 Mbps in the median broadband download speed index.