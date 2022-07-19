    Home

    India drops three spots on global ranking for mobile download speeds

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Ookla's Speedtest Global Index shows India at 115th rank for mobile download speed and 72nd for broadband download speed. The data comes from various users across the globe who use Ookla Speedtest to test their internet performance.

    India dropped three spots on Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index for median mobile download speed, going from 115 in May to 118 in June. The median mobile speeds for the country went from 14.28 Mbps in May to 14.00 Mbps in June. 
    On the median broadband download speed, India jumped up three spots from 75 in May to 72 in June. The speeds were noted at 47.86 Mbps and 48.11 Mbps respectively in both months.
    For the month of June, Norway ranks first at 126.96 Mbps in the median mobile download speed index and Chile ranks first at 213.73 Mbps in the median broadband download speed index.
    Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world on a monthly basis. The data comes from various users who use Ookla Speedtest to test their internet performances.
    Tags
