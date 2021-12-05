India developing indigenous anti-drone technology for security forces: Shah

India is developing an indigenous anti-drone technology to thwart the growing threat from these devices on the country's borders. This technology will soon be made available to the nation's security forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion of the 57th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF) here, Shah said that for the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, border security is national security and it is committed to providing the best border guarding technologies in the world to the force.

He noted that it is the first time since 1965, when the BSF was raised, that its Raising Day function is being celebrated at the border. "A country can prosper and move ahead in the world when it is safe. Always remember that by guarding the borders you are ensuring the safety of the country and providing a platform to it globally," Shah told the BSF personnel.

He said the government will ensure that the world's best technologies are made available to the BSF. "It is the commitment of the government. There was a mention of a growing threat from drones; BSF, DRDO and NSG are trying to develop an anti-drone technology. I have complete faith that our scientists will be able to develop an indigenous anti-drone technology soon," he said.

Shah said since 2014, the Modi government has put special emphasis on border security. "Wherever there were attempts of incursion on the borders, attack on security forces and CAPFs, we have ensured immediate retaliation," he said.

"India has ensured that no one can take our borders or soldiers lightly. The central government under Modi ensured a strong retaliation in the form of surgical and air strikes after Uri and Pulwama attacks, respectively. The entire world appreciated this action," he said. In order to fill vacancies in the BSF, the government has recruited 50,000 jawans and their training has started, he said.

"The road construction budget for border areas was Rs 23,000 crore during 2008-14. Between 2014 and 2020, the Modi government increased the budget from Rs 23,700 crore to Rs 44,600 crore. This shows the commitment of the Modi government towards improving the border area infrastructure," he said.