©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

IND vs SA T20I series: Hardik's intent and positive captaincy proved that he can lead India in future, says Harbhajan

IND vs SA T20I series: Hardik's intent and positive captaincy proved that he can lead India in future, says Harbhajan

By PTI
"One of the biggest revelations in this year's IPL was the advent of Hardik Pandya as the skipper of the Gujarat Titans and the way he led the team from the front to win the coveted title is definitely praiseworthy. " the former Indian spinner added on Hardik Pandya.

A penchant for leading by example mingles with intent and positivity to make IPL title-winning skipper Hardik Pandya a strong contender for Indian captaincy in near future, reckons spin great Harbhajan Singh.
The 28-year-old all-rounder is being tipped as a future India captain after leading unfancied Gujarat Titans to victory in their maiden season in the world's most lucrative T20 league.
"One of the biggest revelations in this year's IPL was the advent of Hardik Pandya as the skipper of the Gujarat Titans and the way he led the team from the front to win the coveted title is definitely praiseworthy. "His intent and positive captaincy are signs that he can lead Team India in the future," Harbhajan said on Hardik Pandya.
 
