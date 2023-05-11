Income Tax department raid held at Mankind Pharma office

The income tax department conducts raid at the Mankind Pharma office. CNBC-TV18 has reached out to the company and is awaiting a reply. The company's shares fell as much as 6 percent, which comes days after the condom maker listed on exchanges with sharp gains.
The shares of Mankind Pharma ended 32.4 percent higher at Rs 1,430 apiece on listing day. It made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE, listing at Rs 1,300 apiece against the issue price of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share — a 20.4 percent premium to the issue price.
The pharmaceutical and consumer health company's over Rs 4,300 crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on April 25 and concluded on April 27.
The initial public offer got subscribed 15.32 times on the last day of the offer. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 49.16 times, the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion received 0.92 times subscription and non-institutional investors 3.8 times.
Out of the 77 anchor investors, 44 are domestic mutual fund houses that have participated in the anchor round via different schemes. Notable domestic fund houses that have taken part include HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, and ICICI Pru MF, among others.
More details are awaited on the Income Tax department raid held at the Mankind Pharma office.
