Income Tax department raid held at Mankind Pharma office

The income tax department conducts raid at the Mankind Pharma office. CNBC-TV18 has reached out to the company and is awaiting a reply. The company's shares fell as much as 6 percent, which comes days after the condom maker listed on exchanges with sharp gains.

The shares of Mankind Pharma ended 32.4 percent higher at Rs 1,430 apiece on listing day. It made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE, listing at Rs 1,300 apiece against the issue price of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share — a 20.4 percent premium to the issue price.

The pharmaceutical and consumer health company's over Rs 4,300 crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on April 25 and concluded on April 27.