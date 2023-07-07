IGI gets India's first Elevated Cross Taxiway, to be commissioned on July 13

As part of the phase 3 expansion plan, the 2.1 km long ECT was constructed in 2018. It is said to benefit passengers, airlines and the airport as passengers will spend less than 30 minutes to taxi to their terminal.

If you're landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi after July 13 then there are high chances that you will spend much less time in the aircraft as it taxis to the terminal. This will be possible because of the soon-to-be-commissioned dual Elevated Taxiway or the Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT), which internally bridges Terminal 1 to Terminal 3.

As part of the phase 3 expansion plan, the 2.1 km long ECT was constructed in 2018. It is said to benefit passengers, airlines and the airport as passengers will spend less than 30 minutes to taxi to their terminal. Airlines will be able to save at least 350 kg of fuel and the airport will be decongested.

Currently landing at runway 29/11 or to take off from this runway, an aircraft needs to cover a distance of 9 km. After commissioning ECT, the aircraft taxiing distance will get reduced to just 2 km. Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, Prabhakara Rao, Deputy MD, GMR Group said, "Eastern Cross Taxiway will be commissioned on July 13. ECT will bridge Terminal 1 and 3, aircraft will have to travel 7 km less. Fuel consumption and net emission will come down. We are giving convenience to passengers. The overall carbon emission is expected to be drastically reduced by 55,000 MT annually.

The dual-lane ECT is a code F taxiway which is capable of handling large aircraft and wide-body jets such as A380, B777 and B747. The Eastern Cross Taxiway will have two 44m wide lanes with a gap of 47m between them to allow safe and simultaneous passage of two big aircraft. Two A380s can also use it simultaneously if each operates from a different end. The ECT is also designed to withstand not only earthquakes and tremors but also explosives like TNT or RDX.