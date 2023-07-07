IGI gets India's first Elevated Cross Taxiway, to be commissioned on July 13

As part of the phase 3 expansion plan, the 2.1 km long ECT was constructed in 2018. It is said to benefit passengers, airlines and the airport as passengers will spend less than 30 minutes to taxi to their terminal.

If you're landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi after July 13 then there are high chances that you will spend much less time in the aircraft as it taxis to the terminal. This will be possible because of the soon-to-be-commissioned dual Elevated Taxiway or the Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT), which internally bridges Terminal 1 to Terminal 3.

