IAF releases AFCAT 2022 admit cards. Here is how to download

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Candidates who have applied for the test can download their IAF AFCAT 2022 admit cards from the official website https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/. The cards have been available on the website from 11 am onwards today

The Indian Air Force (IAF) released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 admit cards today, August 10. Candidates who have applied for the test can download their IAF AFCAT 2022 admit cards from the official website https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/ . The cards have been available on the website from 11 am onwards today.

IAF will be conducting the AFCAT 2/2022 examination from August 26 to August 28. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will start at 7:30 am, while the afternoon shift exam will be held from 12:30 pm.

How to download admit cards

To download the AFCAT 2022 admit card, candidates will need their registered email ID and password. They can follow the simple steps given below to download the admit card.

– Candidates need to log in to the official website of AFCAT 2022 – https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

– They need to click the drop-down arrow button beside the ‘Candidate Login’ menu on the homepage.

– Candidates will have to select ‘AFCAT 02/2022’ tab.

– On a new page, they will be asked to enter their login credentials such as email ID, password and the displayed text. They will then have to click the ‘Login’ button.

– Candidates will need to scroll down the new page and click on the ‘Download Admit Card link.

– The admit card will appear on the screen. They can download the admit card

Candidates must read the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully and check the admit card number, registration number, name, roll number, and other details. They will need to carry their admit cards along with valid ID proof to the exam centre.

Through the AFCAT 2022 exam, the IAF plans to fill 271 different posts, of which 246 are for males and 25 for female candidates. The application process for the recruitment started on June 1 and ended on June 30.