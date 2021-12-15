0

I-T Department issues refunds of Rs 1.37 lakh crore to 1.27 crore taxpayers

By PTI | IST (Published)
Income tax refunds of Rs 46,438 crore were issued in 1,25,34,644 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 90,340 crore in 2,02,705 cases.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,36,779 crore to more than 1.27 crore taxpayers from April 1 to December 13, the Income Tax Department said on December 15.
"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,36,779 crore to more than 1.27 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr, 2021 to 13th December, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 46,438 crore have been issued in 1,25,34,644 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 90,340 crore have been issued in 2,02,705 cases," the Income Tax department tweeted.
This includes 90.95 lakh refunds of , , amounting to Rs 18,848.60 crore, it said.
