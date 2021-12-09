0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • news>

  • 'I blundered': Better.com CEO Vishal Garg apologises after Zoom firing backlash

'I blundered': Better.com CEO Vishal Garg apologises after Zoom firing backlash

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

The Zoom call back'fired' big time, with some Indian CEOs expressing outrage on social media. Then came Vishal Garg's apology note, which oddly enough, seemed to address the existing staff, and not the unlucky 900.

'I blundered': Better.com CEO Vishal Garg apologises after Zoom firing backlash
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg has now apologised after a video of him firing 900 employees over Zoom went viral. Garg has faced severe backlash over social media and news channels, as the video of the three-minute-long Zoom call was leaked and subsequently spread over the internet. The chief executive has now stated that he “ blundered the execution” and “embarrassed” the staff with his behaviour during the call.
“I want to apologise for the way I handled the layoffs last week,” Garg said in a statement.
“I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better,” he added. “I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you. I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse.”
Several Indian CEOs expressed their shock at the incident on social media as well. Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO, Radhika Gupta said companies should start to “value compassion and dignity at the workplace,” while RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said the incident was “totally wrong!” Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, also wondered whether Garg could survive an incident like this or not.
“I’m curious whether you think a CEO can survive after a blunder like this? Is it fair, or not, to allow a second chance…?” he tweeted.
The apology note seems to be addressed to the remaining employees in the organisation, and no apology seems to be directly made to the laid-off workers. Garg had fired over 9 percent of the company’s workforce after the employees were told to join a Zoom webinar and were then promptly fired on the spot.
"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately,” Garg said on the call on  December 1.
Garg had later said the fired employees had been “stealing” from their colleagues and customers by being sluggish in work in a series of internal messages, reported Fortune. Garg claimed that the fired employees were only working for two hours a day on average.
The CEO has had a chequered past, having called his employees “dumb dolphins” and allegedly threatening his former business partner Raza Khan by saying that he would “staple him against a f*****g wall and burn him alive” during a deposition.
Better.com, an online mortgage originator, had raised $750 million in funding, just before the employees were fired. Better.com was also reportedly working on going public through a blank-cheque SPAC. The company is backed by investors like SoftBank and Novator.
 
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Farmers call off 15-month agitation against farm laws; experts discuss road ahead

Next Article

Maintain full year revenue growth guidance at 25-30%: Gravita India

next story