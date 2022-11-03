HPCL Q2 Results: September quarter losses narrow courtesy one-time LPG grant

Mini HPCL's revenue in the September quarter was better than street expectations.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s net loss narrowed in the September quarter courtesy of a one-time LPG grant provided by the government. Excluding the grant, the results are marginally better than estimates.

The oil refiner's net loss for the July to September period stood at Rs 2,172 crore. It received a one-time LPG grant of Rs 5,617 crore due to the losses incurred on higher prices. Excluding the grant, the net loss would be Rs 7,789 crore, which is better than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 8,968 crore.

Operating loss for the quarter also narrowed to Rs 1,858 crore courtesy of the grant. The company reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) loss of Rs 12,058 crore in the June quarter. Excluding the grant, the EBITDA loss would be Rs 7,475 crore, better than the consensus expectation of a loss of Rs 10,140 crore.

The calculated gross refining margin (GRM) for the quarter stood at $8.24 per barrel compared to expectations of $5.5 per barrel. However, the GRM figure does not include the windfall tax's impact, and clarity on this is awaited.

HPCL attributed the weak bottom line performance to depressed motor fuel and LPG marketing margin.

Both domestic sales and pipeline throughput declined for HPCL compared to the June quarter.

Shares of HPCL are fluctuating between gains and losses, currently trading 1.2 percent lower at Rs 212.2.

