Howrah to get Rs 10,480 cr investment in 2 years; over 1 lakh job opportunities, says Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal government is expecting investments to the tune of Rs 10,480 crore in Howrah district over the next two years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at a review meeting on Thursday.

The government expects 882 new projects to come up in the district in the next two years, creating job opportunities for more than 1 lakh people, news agency PTI reported.

"In the next two years, investments of Rs 10,480 crore will come to Howrah district. Around 882 new projects and industrial parks would come up in the district, generating more than 1,16,000 jobs," she said.

To expedite projects and bring in big-ticket investments, the chief minister asked the land department and district authority to fast-track settlement of all land-related issues.

"There has been a lack of coordination. I would request the district and the land department officials to look into the problems and resolve them at the earliest,” she said, adding that a synergy programme will be organised on December 14 to examine the problems.

Urging industrialists to give jobs to the locals, Banerjee said: "We are aware that people from other states come here in search of jobs. We live in peace and harmony. But I would request all of you (industrialists) to recruit locals for the upcoming projects."

A new dairy set-up called 'Bangla Dairy' is also in the works, Banerjee said, adding that it will function under the state animal husbandry department. The dairy firm will have 512 outlets and sell various kinds of products, she said.

Earlier this month, PTI had reported that the state was preparing to host the Bengal Global Business Summit in April next year to attract global investment in West Bengal.

"The pandemic is on the decline and so we have decided to hold the BGBS next year in April. The two dates will be April 20 and 21," a government official had said.

The chief minister may also conduct roadshows during her scheduled trips abroad to promote the state’s industry friendliness.

According to Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, the state received investment proposals worth over Rs 12.32-lakh-crore at BGBS meets held between 2015 and 2019, creating 28 lakh jobs.

