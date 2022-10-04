How to protect yourself from Delhi's air pollution

By CNBCTV18.com

The festival of Diwali is just a few weeks away. But as the festival comes closer, so does the time when Delhi’s sky becomes choked with smog, pollutants and dust. As air pollution levels in the city soar to dangerous levels during that time, with the air becoming as hazardous as smoking multiple packs of cigarettes in a single day, it becomes important to protect yourself and your loved ones.

The best way to avoid the Delhi air is to leave the city, but as the air pollution remains prevalent for months, it’s not a practical solution.

Here are some more practical methods to protect yourself and your family from Delhi’s notorious air pollution.

Stay indoors

With most of the polluted air present outside homes and buildings, staying indoors as much as possible is one of the most important ways to protect against the deadly smog. While indoors, make sure that your home is not letting in air from the outside as much as possible. When you want to ventilate your house, stick to doing so around noon when pollution levels stabilise a bit.

Purify your air

While you can’t purify the entire sky above Delhi, you can purify the air you’re breathing indoors. Keep indoor air purifying plants in your house and use air purifiers to make breathing less laborious.

Use a face mask

If you have to go outside, then a face mask is your best friend. While before the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks were less frequently seen, today, you can find plenty of high-filtration face masks that can protect you against most of the deadly particulate matter suspended in the air. Though if you have to go outside, try to avoid strenuous activities like exercising or jogging.

Eat healthy

While trying to keep yourself protected, you need to ensure that your immune system and body are in the best shape. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, ensure adequate protein intake, and keep drinking fluids.