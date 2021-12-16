How to erase your iPhone, iPad without plugging into your PC

Apple’s newest iOS update has just made it a lot easier for users to erase their data and factory reset their iPhones and iPads if they have forgotten the device passcode. In iOS 15.2, users will be able to reset their iPhones and iPads after forcing the device to enter the Security Lockout mode, which is triggered after multiple failed passcode entries. Once the device is in Security Lockout mode, users will see an option to "Erase Device". All a user now needs to do is confirm their Apple ID and password and the device will reset itself.

Earlier, this process was very complicated and involved a user connecting their device to a MacBook or a Windows PC, rebooting the device in "safe mode" or "Device Firmware Update" mode. This would give the user granular control over the device and allow them to reset/erase it.

Apple has for long been adamant about not building a backdoor into its operating systems that would allow law enforcement officials to unlock the phone of a suspect in a crime. This, Apple has said, goes against everything it stands for, especially given its stand on privacy -- t he creation of backdoors for security agencies also opens the door for authoritarian regimes to potentially use the same backdoors for various purposes.

Apple has also regularly updated its products to nullify law enforcement agencies from using devices to "brute force" their way into iPhones or iPads.

While the right against self-incrimination has been enshrined strongly in the US constitution, it is present in most other countries as well. In India, the Supreme Court has ruled that right to privacy is a fundamental right. In some countries, individuals may be compelled by the judicial systems to provide access to their devices.