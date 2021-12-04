How to cope in a world of climate disasters, trauma and anxiety

Climate change is posing a serious threat to public health, including mental health. Some are more vulnerable than others to the damning effects of climate change, a report by The American Psychiatric Association (APA) on Mental Health and Climate Change has said.
Given the growing risks of climate change, anxiety can be considered a rational response. Extreme climate-related events cause distress and severe mental health disorders. Losing loved ones and being disconnected from community forces one to think about things beyond our control. This often makes them feel helpless.
The persistent scare and insecurity of evacuation for an indefinite period or damage to property and possessions and that it could be a regular thing is an idea that can be really disruptive for some people.
Clinical Psychologist and Assistant Professor at the Department of Social And Behavioral Sciences at Yale School of Public Health, Sarah Lowe tells CNBC, “All of these feelings — they’re valid feelings. It’s sad to see the landscape changing. Natural beauty dissipating is objectively sad.”
Preparedness
“At the individual level, do what you can. Planning is exerting some sense of control,” adds Lowe. At the community level, the more we can do to shield people from traumatic exposures during disasters, the better it is for mental health.