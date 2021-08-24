Accelerating India’s Pharma Engine

While crises are marked with adversities and setbacks, they often pave the way for new and unexpected opportunities. The pharma and life sciences sector in particular has witnessed a transformation like none other. It outperformed the broader market by an impressive margin, rising as much as 54 percent in the last year and boosting profitability





India has made significant contribution in improving health outcomes of millions of patients across the world with over 50% of the global demand for vaccines is addressed by Indian pharmaceutical companies (as per EY and FICCI report on Reshaping India into a life sciences innovation hub).





As India begins to chart a roadmap to the future of pharma and life sciences, we bring together some of the country’s brightest minds to gain an insightful perspective on how technology can lead this long-term transformation and aid in driving new-age pharma innovations.





Key highlights:

Technological interventions that can help India become the pharmacy of the world

Scientific breakthroughs incited by the pandemic

Six trends to watch out for in 2021

Emergence of purpose-driven leadership

CEO’s industry vision for the next 5 years

Untapped potential of telemedicine, home care and drone delivery