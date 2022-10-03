How DB Schenker is transforming Domestic transportation services in India by offering differentiated solutions and how has Schenker built remarkable capabilities around white-glove deliveries

By CNBC-TV18

Customer experience powered by digital and sustainable transportation solutions

Schenker ventures, for instance, "allows us to tap into early innovations that are close to the logistics industry to be at the forefront of new developments as well. So the combination of the two allows us to stay very much in the forefront of any developments that are relevant for the future of logistics, our customers and of course, our company", said Mr Drenthen. Moreover, the company's focus on digital transformation has started to pay off. It has also forayed into metaverse where customers can virtually view warehouses.

India continues to be an important market for DB Schenker given the country’s demographics and economic growth potential. Indeed there will be challenges, too, from the infrastructure standpoint but as it improves through deployment of efficient logistics, it will have an exponential impact on the country’s economy. “I think land transport will provide a very important role in the logistics development of India”, reckoned Mr Drenthen. “We're very buoyant about it” especially in lower-tier cities.

Schenker India’s unique selling propositions include white-glove deliveries, cross-border trucking and hybrid packaging. “I think these things always come with experts, so they're never easy. If they were easy, everybody could do it”, said Mr Drenthen. There has been a mammoth investment by the leadership team to bolster its land transport operations in the country both in terms of the skills of people and the solutions.

White-golve deliveries, for instance, is a shipping method of sending or receiving products that needs more attention than regular parcels due to their size, value or fragility. “You can’t get into such a thing if you don’t have the experience”, he added. “It’s a unique niche that we are exploring.” The company has also focused its efforts towards ramping up its cross-dock facilities and LTL networks, already present in 25 cities, to continue to provide a great customer experience.

"We are constantly looking at partnerships to make our products and product portfolio even more attractive to customers", continued Mr Drenthen while emphasising that "it's an ongoing process and we will create value for the customer".

All in all, whether in India or abroad Schenker strives to bring “gold standards” to the table which translates to “quality leader, leader in customer experience and a leader in the market”, added Mr Drenthen. With a large share in the European market, the company is “up and coming in India. I'm pretty sure we will be a leader in the not too distant future.”

This is a Partnered Post