Hong Kong’s 7 lakh free air tickets: Who is eligible for free flights, know here

Each visitor is expected to bring 2-3 companions, which would result in bringing around 1.5 million extra visitors.

Investors, influencers, entrepreneurs and academics will be the among those targeted by Hong Kong for the 700,000 free air tickets offered as part of global promotional drive to bring visitors back to the city which is bringing down its Covid-19 restrictions.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu launched the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign on Thursday inviting tourists and visitors to the city in a bid to revive the economy that has been shrinking over the last four years due to the pandemic and security restrictions in view of the violent protests.

The tickets will be given away from March 1 and will last for around six months, Airport Authority CEO Fred Lam Tin-fuk said.

About 75% of the tickets will be given away to visitors from Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia, and China.

As many as 80,000 free air tickets will be given to citizens of Hong Kong and another 80,000 to those from the Greater Bay Area.

The vouchers will be available at tourist inquiry counters located at four border checkpoints from 5pm on Thursday.

Who are these free tickets for

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said the objective is to have an ecosystem which can foster innovation by gathering fintech innovators and pioneers of sustainable finance as well as enterprises needing both capital and investors.

“Hong Kong can fulfil all their needs,” he said. “We will continue to grasp opportunities and play the unique role of connecting mainland China and international markets.”

Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said the city is planning to get 100 start-ups to relocate and would be subsidising universities to bring in notable academics.

Influencers will be invited to promote the city’s culture and arts scene, wildlife and Chinese and Western cuisine across the globe using promotional videos.

International events showcasing the city’s advantages will also be held, both in Hong Kong and various parts of the world.

Hong Kong is slowly withdrawing its severe restrictions put in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. Mandatory quarantine of up to three weeks, with intensive testing and screening were part of that process that kept away a big chunk of visitors to the city state.