Hong Kong private equity investor Barings looks to sell stake in Coforge

The private equity firm is looking to sell shares worth Rs 1,200 crore with a greenshoe option, which allows for the underwriters to sell additional shares if there is high demand, according to the sources.

Hong Kong based private equity firm Barings PE is likely to sell stake in infotech firm Coforge Ltd, which was previously known as NIIT Technologies Ltd, sources told CNBC Awaaz. The sale is likely to be done through a block deal and and fund houses have been approached for their interest in the deal.

The private equity firm is looking to sell shares worth Rs 1,200 crore with a greenshoe option, which allows for the underwriters to sell additional shares if there is high demand, according to the sources.

The NSE-listed Coforge's share price closed at Rs 4,348 on Friday.

This is not the first time Barings PE has sought to sell its stake in Coforge. In March 2022, the Hong Kong-based private equity firm partially exited the company, selling 60 lakh shares for aggregate gross proceeds of Rs 2,560.32 crore.

This latest move by Barings PE to sell its stake in Coforge is part of its strategy to divest its holdings in mature companies and invest in new and emerging opportunities.

The private equity firm is known for its focus on long-term investments, and its latest decision to sell its stake in Coforge is in line with this approach.

Also read: