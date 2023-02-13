Honeywell Automation India shares gain in weak market post higher Q3 numbers

Honeywell Automation India stocks hit an intraday trade high of Rs 38,750 per share on Monday despite a weak trading session. The company’s net profit in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, increased by 18.2 percent to Rs 106.1 crore from Rs 89.7 crore on a year-on-year basis.

However, the profit figure declined 10 percent in the quarter compared to Rs 117.94 crore recorded in the September quarter.

Honeywell Automation’s revenue in the quarter rose by 18.3 percent to Rs 1,017.5 crore compared to Rs 860 crore year-on-year and surged 28 percent sequentially from Rs 794.25 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 130.4 crore in the December quarter was up 7 percent from Rs 121.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm’s margin in the third quarter of the current financial year declined to 12.8 percent from 14.2 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Honeywell Automation India is a leader in providing integrated automation and software solutions - including process solutions and building solutions. It has a wide product portfolio in environmental and compassion controls, as well as sensing. It also provides engineering services in the field of automation and control to global clients.