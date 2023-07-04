HMA Agro hits the bourses at Rs 625 per share, premium of 7%

HMA Agro was listed at Rs 625 per share versus the issue price of Rs 585 per share on NSE on July 4. The Rs 480-crore initial share sale of HMA Agro Industries opened for public subscription on June 20 and concluded on June 23. The price band was fixed at Rs 555-585 per equity share for the IPO (initial public offer).

The company has mobilised Rs 144 crore from several anchor investors ahead of its IPO launch. In a regulatory filing, the firm said that it has finalised the allocation of 24.61 lakh shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 585 per share, the upper price band.

On the final day of subscription, the issue received an overall positive response from non-institutional investors who subscribed 2.97 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers subscription of 1.74 times, retail investors subscribed 96 percent. The issue was overall subscribed 1.62 times.

The IPO intends to collect Rs 480 crore through a public offering that consists of promoters' offers to sell shares worth Rs 330 crore and fresh issuance worth Rs 150 crore.

The company is an exporter of frozen buffalo meat products from India and accounts for more than 10 percent of India’s total export of frozen buffalo meat. Its products are mainly packaged under the brand name “Black Gold”, “Kamil” and “HMA” and exported to over 40 countries globally.

The company's fully integrated packaged meat processing plants are located at Aligarh, Mohali, Agra and Parbhani and are in the process of setting up the fifth processing unit at Haryana. It is also in the advanced stages to acquire an additional plant at Unnao and expects to complete this acquisition by the second quarter of FY24.

These plants would take the total in-house meat product processing capacities to more than 4,00,000 metric tonnes per annum by FY24. The firm also owns two additional secondary-level meat processing units at Jaipur and Manesar.

Furthermore, the company has recently diversified its product portfolio by adding Frozen Fish Products, Basmati Rice and planning to start Poultry and other agri products as business verticals.

HMA Agro's revenues for the initial nine months of FY23 stood at Rs 2,371 crore. Some of the peers in the industry are Allanasons Private Ltd, Al-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt Limited, Fair Exports (India) Pvt Limited, Mirha Exports Pvt Limited, Al-Dua Food Processing Private Limited, Rustom Foods Pvt Limited.