HMA Agro hits the bourses at Rs 625 per share, premium of 7%

HMA Agro was listed at Rs 625 per share versus the issue price of Rs 585 per share on NSE on July 4. The Rs 480-crore initial share sale of HMA Agro Industries opened for public subscription on June 20 and concluded on June 23. The price band was fixed at Rs 555-585 per equity share for the IPO (initial public offer).

The company has mobilised Rs 144 crore from several anchor investors ahead of its IPO launch. In a regulatory filing, the firm said that it has finalised the allocation of 24.61 lakh shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 585 per share, the upper price band.

On the final day of subscription, the issue received an overall positive response from non-institutional investors who subscribed 2.97 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers subscription of 1.74 times, retail investors subscribed 96 percent. The issue was overall subscribed 1.62 times.