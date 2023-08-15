Himachal University suspends classes till Aug 19, death toll in state rises to 55

As a part of the precautionary measures, HPU's library will remain closed until August 20, 2023, aligning with the university's focus on ensuring the well-being of both students and staff. The suspension of classes and examination cancellations aim to alleviate potential risks stemming from the ongoing weather challenges in Himachal Pradesh.

Amidst torrential rainfall affecting Himachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in Shimla has taken a cautious approach by temporarily suspending classes until August 19, 2023.

The decision, which also entails the cancellation of upcoming examinations during this period, comes in light of the state's challenging conditions marked by heavy rains leading to road damages and blockages.

Prioritizing student safety and the potential commuting issues posed by the adverse weather, the university's Dean issued a notification about the class suspension. The directive was made under the guidance of the Vice-Chancellor of HPU as reported by ANI.

As a part of the precautionary measures, HPU's library will remain closed until August 20, 2023, aligning with the university's focus on ensuring the well-being of both students and staff. The suspension of classes and examination cancellations aim to alleviate potential risks stemming from the ongoing weather challenges in Himachal Pradesh.

At least 55 people died in a day as rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides that blocked key roads, damaged homes and buried devotees in the rubble of a temple in Shimla.

A red alert, predicting very heavy rainfall, has been issued in Kangra, Una, Bilaaspur, Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Chamba, Kullu and Sirmaur.