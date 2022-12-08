Seraj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Seraj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Seraj constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Seraj is an assembly constituency in the Mandi district in the upper region of Himachal Pradesh. The Seraj legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022.

Current Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will contest on a BJP ticket from Seraj seat. He is in the fray against Congress's Chetram Thakur.

The Seraj assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

In December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Seraj was won by Jairam Thakur of the BJP. He defeated Congress's Chetram Thakur.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Jairam Thakur.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jairam Thakur garnered 35519 votes, securing 55.59 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 11,254 votes.