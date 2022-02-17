Hikal shares fall after Maharashta Pollution Control Board sends closure notice for Taloja unit

Hikal shares have slipped in trade after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) sent a notice for closure of the company's Taloja plant.
Taloja unit contributed approximately Rs 260 crore of FY21 revenues – that is around 15 percent of the total revenues. So that is a negative. Company is planning some legal recourse for this but the stock has already come off 40 percent from its 52-week high levels.
The MPCB has issued a notice to Hikal to shut down their Taloja plant because of an alleged non-compliance and also because of last month’s issue in the city of Surat, where a couple of people lost their lives due to a chemical leak. This chemical leakage was allegedly coming out of Hikal's unit itself because of which, three directors were put behind bars.
