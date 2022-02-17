Hikal shares fall after Maharashta Pollution Control Board sends closure notice for Taloja unit

Hikal shares have slipped in trade after Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) ordered closure of the company's Taloja plant. The plant in question contributes around 15 percent of its total revenues.

Hikal shares have slipped in trade after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) sent a notice for closure of the company's Taloja plant.

Taloja unit contributed approximately Rs 260 crore of FY21 revenues – that is around 15 percent of the total revenues. So that is a negative. Company is planning some legal recourse for this but the stock has already come off 40 percent from its 52-week high levels.

The MPCB has issued a notice to Hikal to shut down their Taloja plant because of an alleged non-compliance and also because of last month’s issue in the city of Surat, where a couple of people lost their lives due to a chemical leak. This chemical leakage was allegedly coming out of Hikal's unit itself because of which, three directors were put behind bars.

