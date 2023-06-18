High percentage of households in Noida, UP facing daily power outages in June, survey reveals

The survey findings indicate that 94 percent of households surveyed in Uttar Pradesh reported experiencing daily power outages in June. Moreover, it revealed that 65 percent of respondents in Uttar Pradesh faced power outages three or more times on average every day

According to a survey conducted by social media platform LocalCircles, a significant number of households in Noida and Uttar Pradesh have been grappling with daily power outages in the month of June. The survey collected responses from over 14,000 participants residing in 56 out of the 75 districts of the state.

The survey findings indicate that 94 percent of households surveyed in Uttar Pradesh reported experiencing daily power outages in June. Moreover, it revealed that 65 percent of respondents in Uttar Pradesh faced power outages three or more times on average every day.

Overall in Uttar Pradesh, six percent of the respondents said that they have no knowledge as “we have 24X7 power backup”, according to the survey.

In the specific case of Gautam Buddh Nagar district ( Noida ), 86 percent of households confirmed facing daily power outages this month. Among them, 35 percent stated that the outages lasted for more than two hours.

The survey also revealed that, on average, 43 percent of respondents experienced power outages once or twice a day, while 32 percent encountered them three to five times a day. Additionally, four percent of respondents reported facing power outages as frequently as 10 to 20 times daily.

Notably, 14 percent of respondents mentioned having 24x7 power backup and, therefore, were unaware of any outages.

The survey results showed that despite the claims of preparedness by power corporations in the state, over 90 percent of households in Uttar Pradesh faced daily power outages during the month, with 74 percent experiencing outages lasting over two hours. This situation is particularly concerning considering that Uttar Pradesh is one of the most populous states and receives power supply through the national power grid.

LocalCircles stated that all respondents in the survey were verified citizens who had registered with the platform to participate.

The findings shed light on the persistent power supply issues faced by a significant portion of households in Noida and Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the need for improved infrastructure and measures to address these frequent power outages.