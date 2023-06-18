High percentage of households in Noida, UP facing daily power outages in June, survey reveals

The survey findings indicate that 94 percent of households surveyed in Uttar Pradesh reported experiencing daily power outages in June. Moreover, it revealed that 65 percent of respondents in Uttar Pradesh faced power outages three or more times on average every day

According to a survey conducted by social media platform LocalCircles, a significant number of households in Noida and Uttar Pradesh have been grappling with daily power outages in the month of June. The survey collected responses from over 14,000 participants residing in 56 out of the 75 districts of the state.

Overall in Uttar Pradesh, six percent of the respondents said that they have no knowledge as “we have 24X7 power backup”, according to the survey.