They say that knowledge is power, and in many cases, it can also be profitable. However, a recent study out of Sweden challenges the notion that the smartest workers earn the most money.

According to a research published in the European Sociological Review, there is a positive correlation between higher general intelligence and higher wages. However, the study found that this correlation only holds up to a certain point — around 600,000 Swedish krona ($57,300) a year.

Beyond that threshold, it found that cognitive ability plateaus even as wages continue to rise. In fact, the study found that earners in the top 1 percent scored slightly worse on cognitive tests than those in the income tier directly below them. This challenges the idea that the smartest workers are always the ones who earn the most.

The authors of the study caution against assuming that the highest earners are more deserving than those earning half as much.

“We find no evidence that those with top jobs that pay extraordinary wages are more deserving than those who earn only half those wages," wrote the authors of the study, which was led by Marc Keuschnigg, a senior associate professor for analytical sociology at Linköping University in Sweden.

They suggest that family resources or luck may be more important drivers of extreme occupational success than ability.

The study analysed the cognitive ability of 59,387 Swedish-born men at the age of 18 or 19 and their earnings during an 11-year window between the ages of 35 and 45.

The research conducted in the study was based on a standardised intelligence test that the Swedish-born men took as part of their compulsory military service. The test included measures of verbal understanding, technical comprehension, spatial ability, and logic.

The authors of the study acknowledge that the test only measures certain aspects of cognitive ability and does not account for other factors that may contribute to success in high-paying jobs, such as motivation levels and superior social skills — that may help workers score high-paying jobs.

Women and immigrants were not included in the study because military service was not mandatory for those groups between 1971-77 and 1980-99, when the initial data were recorded.

The study’s authors also acknowledge other limitations to their work: For instance, the smartest people may not always opt for the highest-paying job over a more interesting or rewarding role. (Academia, they note, is “neither the best-paid nor the most prestigious professional field.")

Still, Keuschnigg sees the lack of a correlation between intelligence and salary at high levels as a warning sign about growing income inequality between the most wealthy and the rest of society. Given that Sweden has a relatively narrow income gap, “we can speculate that we might see this even more in places like Singapore or the US," he said.

“The decisions that top earners make are consequential for a lot of people," he added. “So we as a society might want to have the right people in these top positions."