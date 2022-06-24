Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose as much as 4 percent after the company said it will hike prices of motorcycles and scooters.

At 13:00 IST, shares of the two-wheeler company were trading 2.6 percent higher at Rs 2,739.2 on the BSE.

Year-to-date, the scrip has gained about 11 percent against the benchmark Nifty50’s 10 percent decline during the same period.

“Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1, 2022,” the company said in an exchange filing.

“The price revision will be up to Rs 3000,” Hero MotoCorp added.

The company said that the exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market.

This hike will help to partially offset the increasing cost inflation, including commodity prices.

Morgan Stanley said that the automobile companies have taken price hikes but cost pressure is easing.

Several industries are bearing the brunt of the surge in metal and commodity prices, which had prompted companies to pass on some part of the higher input costs to customers.

The foreign brokerage firm said that it is constructive about the volume outlook across segments in the automobile sector.

Earlier this month, the company deferred the July launch of its first electric two-wheeler as geopolitical tensions have led to supply constraints.