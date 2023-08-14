Hero MotoCorp says Munjal family reaches settlement agreement, Sunil Munjal to quit management position

Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended at Rs 3,001.30, up by Rs 6.10, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Monday (August 14) said Sunil Munjal will exit from the management and let go of control of the company, including any position held as joint managing director.

According to a stock exchange filing, Hero MotoCorp said it received a family settlement agreement from the promoters of the company, as per which the management and control of the listed entity will vest with the family group comprising Santosh Munjal, Renu Munjal, Suman Kant Munjal, and Pawan Munjal.

Also, the company said an understanding has been reached between the family group and Sunil Kant Munjal on the usage of the trademark "HERO."

Further, the company said the agreement is executed between the

Brijmohan Lall Munjal (BML) family members and the listed entity is not a party to the agreement.

Naveen Munjal, managing director, Hero Electric, had been engaged in a legal battle with his uncle Pawan Munjal over the use of the brand name 'Hero' for its electric vehicles. In January 2022, Vijay Munjal and his son Naveen Munjal moved the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction against Pawan Munjal-led Hero MotoCorp.

Hero Electric had claimed that as per the non-compete clause, they had the sole right to use the brand name with regard to the electric vehicle space, and not even entities controlled by the larger Munjal family shall have rights over it. This is as per the non-compete clause mentioned in the restructuring plans of the Hero Group hammered out in 2010.

