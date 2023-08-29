Hero MotoCorp launches new Karizma ‘XMR 210’ - check out price, features and powertrain

Homegrown motorcycle manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the Karizma XMR, marking the return of the popular Karizma moniker after a hiatus of over three years. The motorcycle is priced initially at Rs 1,72,900 and will later carry a sticker price of Rs 1,82,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Karizma XMR is powered by a 210 cc liquid-cooled motor that delivers 25.5 PS power and 20.4 Nm peak torque through a 6-speed transmission. This new engine is housed within a steel trellis frame and suspended by a telescopic fork and a preload adjustable mono-shock.

The motorcycle features a segment-first adjustable windscreen, an LCD dash with Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, and an intricate layered design for the fairing. All-LED lighting comes standard on the XMR.

Braking duties are handled by a 300mm disc at the front and a 230mm rotor at the rear. The Karizma XMR is also Hero’s first motorcycle to be equipped with dual-channel ABS.

The bike was unveiled by Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, the brand ambassador for the new Karizma XMR 210. It is available in Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red, and Matte Phantom Black.

The Hero Karizma XMR competes with the Yamaha R15 V4, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, and KTM RC 200. Bookings for the motorcycle will start at 2:10 p.m. today from the company's official website.