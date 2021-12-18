Here’s a look at long weekends in 2022 to help plan your travel

As travel challenges lurk amid the COVID-19 pandemic following the emergence of the Omicron variant, planning for holidays seems pointless. But it won't hurt to keep in mind the long-weekend opportunities next year.

Long weekend in January: Adventure enthusiasts can travel to ski resorts in snow-capped mountains in January. Those who do not enjoy the chill can take a trip to a seaside destination for two-three days in January. One can also consider visiting the Rann of Kutch to participate in the Rann Utsav that will continue till February 20.

December 31 (Friday) to January 2 (Sunday) – New Year’s Day on Saturday can be coupled with a leave on December 31.

January 13 (Thursday) to January 16 (Sunday) - Makar Sankranti, Pongal celebrations is an optional holiday but can be coupled with a day’s leave on January 13 to make it a longer weekend.

January 22 (Saturday) to January 26 (Wednesday) – Republic Day holiday can be coupled with two day’s leave on January 24 and 25.

Long weekend in February and March: Celebrate Valentine’s Day in February with a quick getaway to Taj Mahal in Agra.

February 26 (Saturday) to March 1 (Monday) – Mahashivratri holiday needs to be added to a one-day off on February 28.

March 18 (Friday) to March 20 (Sunday) – Holiday for Holi.

Long weekend in April: One can visit the wildlife sanctuary close to home.

April 14 (Thursday) to April 17 (Sunday) - Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday holiday.

Long weekend in May: Travelers can take a quick break to the mountains to beat the heat.

April 30 (Saturday) to May 3 (Tuesday) – Tentative holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr needs to be coupled with a day off on May 2.

Long weekend in July: Travellers can visit Puri to be part of the Lord Jaganath Rath Yatra.

July 1 (Friday) to July 3 (Sunday) - Rath Yatra.

Long weekends in August and September: In Mathura and Vrindavan, Janmashtami is celebrated with unmatched zeal and grandeur to commemorate Lord Krishna's birth.

August 6 (Saturday) to August 8 (Monday) - Muharram.

August 13 (Saturday) to August 15 (Monday) – Independence Day holiday.

August 19 (Friday) to August 21 (Sunday) – Janmashtami.

August 31 (Wednesday) to September 4 (Sunday) - Ganesh Chaturthi holiday needs to be coupled with two days off on September 1 and 2.

September 8 (Thursday) to September 11 (Sunday) – One day leave on September 9 can be added to Onam celebrations.

Long weekends in October: One can visit Kolkata for the Durga puja celebrations.

October 1 (Saturday) to October 5 (Wednesday) – Durga Puja (restricted) and Dussehra holidays.

October 22 (Saturday) to October 24 (Monday) - Diwali.

Long weekends in November: Visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar for Gurunanak Jayanti.

November 5 (Saturday) to November 8 (Tuesday) - Guru Nanak Jayanti needs to be coupled with a day off on November 7.

Long weekends in December: The year can end with Portuguese-style Christmas festivities in Diu and Daman and a very French Christmas in Puducherry.